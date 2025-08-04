Six held in Rs 9 lakh copper heist at Waluj firm

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police have arrested six persons involved in a daring midnight robbery at Ashoka Electricals Company and recovered stolen material worth over Rs 8.89 lakh recently.

On the night of July 15, five robbers attacked the company’s watchman, held him at knifepoint, and broke into the premises. They looted 997 kg of copper strips and bobbins. The theft came to light on July 19, when owner Atul Tated filed a complaint at the Waluj police station. Acting swiftly, a team led by assistant police inspector Manoj Shinde and guided by police inspector Rameshwar Gade scanned over 150 CCTV clips and worked confidential leads. Their probe led to the arrests of Amol Kharat, Satish Hivrale, Karan Kamble, Bhaurao Gaikwad, Rais Bagwan, and Janardan Gawande from various locations. During the crackdown, police recovered 460 kg of burnt copper strips, a Toyota Innova, two auto-rickshaws, and mobile phones used in the crime. The operation was carried out by API Shinde along with constables Dinesh Ban, Babasaheb Kakade, Vilas Wagh and others.

Photo caption:

Waluj MIDC police nabbed six accused and recovered stolen goods linked to the robbery.