Six more measles suspected children found

Aurangabad:

Six more suspected measles children were found in the city on Sunday. So far the number of suspected children has reached 105, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Measles patients are being found in Chikalthana, Nehrunagar, Baijipura, Rahmaniya colony, Vijayanagar, Gandhinagar, Nakshatrawadi, Naregaon-Misarwadi, Bhimnagar, Satara, Bansilalnagar, Bhawaninagar and Jaibhwaninagar.

By Saturday, the number of suspected children had reached 99. No child has tested positive in the last two days. Municipal health administration is conducting surveys everywhere in the city. Asha workers, Anganwadi workers are going door to door making enquiries. Six more suspected children were found in it on Sunday.

Their blood samples will be sent to Haffkin Laboratory in Mumbai for testing, and two vaccination camps each in Chikalthana, Nehrunagar, Vijayanagar, Nakshatrawadi and one in Bhawaninagar will be held on Monday to control the measles outbreak.