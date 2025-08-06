Six ready ESRs sans water pipeline connections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In what can only be described as a classic example of administrative negligence, the ambitious new water supply scheme jointly undertaken by the Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has come under scrutiny. Despite spending crores of rupees and completing the construction of six major overhead water tanks, not a single drop of water has reached the public from these facilities. All the water tanks have been tested and even painted, but they remain unused.

A review by the newspaper (Lokmat) has revealed several shocking facts. In some cases, the existing old pipelines are missing near the tanks, and no new pipelines have been laid to connect the tanks to the existing water supply network. The required pipeline stretches are not minor; some are as long as 2 to 4 kilometers.

While courts and meetings chaired by the Divisional Commissioner frequently stress the need to commission these tanks at the earliest, no one is willing to address the ground realities.

Status of the Overhead Water Tanks

1. Delhi Gate

Capacity: 30.70 lakh litres

Height: 20 meters

Benefit: Can supply water with pressure to 40,000–45,000 residents.

2. Shakyanagar

Capacity: 26.50 lakh litres

Height: 10 meters

Benefit: Can provide gravity-fed water (without pumps) to 30,000–35,000 people.

3. Misarwadi

Capacity: 19.30 lakh litres

Height: 20 meters

Benefit: Over 18,000 citizens can benefit. It is a ‘No Network’ area, therefore, currently making water supply is impossible.

4. Pratapnagar

Capacity: 9.90 lakh litres

Height: 22 meters

Benefit: Can serve more than 12,000 residents

5. Ketli Garden

Capacity: 24.15 lakh litres

Height: 18 meters

Benefit: Can provide pressurised water to 25,000–30,000 people.

6. SFS School

Capacity: 7.5 lakh litres

Status: Construction completed

Benefit: Can quench the thirst of over 10,000 residents.

The experts observed that while the infrastructure appears ready on the surface, the failure to complete critical pipeline connections and planning lapses have rendered the entire project non-functional. Citizens continue to suffer from water shortages, even as large-capacity water tanks stand unused. The situation reflects poor coordination, lack of accountability, and questionable planning between the civic bodies and the MJP.