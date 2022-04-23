Six tourist places to witness Light and Sound show in district: Karad

Aurangabad, April 21:

The union minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad has underlined that the six tourist places in the district will be witnessing for the Light and Sound Show system, soon.

Karad was speaking to the media persons at a press conference in Khuldabad today. “Aurangabad is a tourism capital of Maharashtra.A total of six places will be developed to attract tourists.The fund of Rs 3.5 crore has been sanctioned for Bibi Ka Maqbara (Aurangabad)and Rs 35 crore for Daulatabad Fort for the Light and Sound Show.We will be meeting the union minister of tourism Ashwini Kumar in next month to invite to grance the ‘bhoomipujan’ of these works.The works will have to be completed in six months. The past glory of Daulatabad or Devgiri Fort will be revived through the show."

A committee to jot down the chronology of historical events will be appointed through Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).The committee will compile the facts after verification and then seek approval of the government, and then it will be put on for narration in the Light and Sound Show, said Karad.