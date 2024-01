Sk Uzma gets gold medal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaikh Uzma Aara Badroddin, a student of Maulana Azad College has been awarded a gold medal from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for securing the highest number of marks in BA-English. She appeared for the examination held in March/April 2023. College principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui congratulated Uzma and the head of the Department of English Dr Shaikh Kalimoddin for the achievement.