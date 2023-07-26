Skill development creates 300 new entrepreneurs, 150 business ventures

Positive outcomes: 1000 skilled workers gain employment in industries in district

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Skill development training in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has emerged as a catalyst for economic growth and employment opportunities for the youth, with the region witnessing the establishment of over 300 new micro and small-scale industries and 150 businesses in the last three years.

The Central government's skill development training programmes has played a pivotal role in empowering the youth to secure jobs, become entrepreneurs, and support the workforce needs of various companies.

Loan schemes bears fruits for job creation

Over the last three years, 766 individuals in the district have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), PM Employment Generation Programme and Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme, leveraging the funds provided by the Central government. Of this, 300 aspiring entrepreneurs have successfully launched micro and small-scale industries, while 150 have ventured into the world of business. Furthermore, the skill development training has resulted in the employment of over a thousand skilled workers across various companies.

Skill development growing sector

The district has managed to maintain its focus on skill development and job creation. While the global health crisis disrupted industries worldwide, the region's emphasis on skill training allowed many individuals to find alternate employment opportunities. Providing loans and strengthening existing loan schemes has enabled trained individuals, from hawkers to artisans, to set up their industrial businesses, boosting economic resilience.

Impactful training efforts

The district skill development department has been instrumental in providing training to 344 individuals over two years. In 2020-21, 238 individuals received various skill development courses, with 65 of them securing employment. In the subsequent year, 2021-22, 106 individuals underwent training, and 44 of them were successfully employed. Additionally, the Smart City project, in collaboration with the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) and CMIA, played a pivotal role in training more than 1,500 people, with over 700 individuals finding gainful employment, said Rajesh Pawar, skill development officer.

CMEPG, PMEPG loan approvals:

Year Goal Applications Approved

2020-21 574 1638 112

2021-22 231 2296 150

2022-23 950 1998 504

Total 1755 5932 766