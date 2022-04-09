Slow goods train irritates commuters at Shivajinagar railway gate

Aurangabad, April 9:

A goods train proceeded on a further journey from Aurangabad Railway Station on Saturday afternoon. However, the speed of the train was very slow due to a technical snag in it. Hence, it had to be returned to Aurangabad Railway Station. The commuters at the Shivajinagar railway gate had to face severe inconvenience due to scorching heat as they had to wait for almost half an hour.

The goods train started from the station at around 3 pm. The Shivajinagar railway gate was closed to give way to the train. The commuters on vehicles were waiting on both sides of the gate. However, the train did not arrive due to a technical snag in it. The train then returned to Aurangabad Railway Station. People had to wait for almost half an hour at the gate.

The officers said that there was a technical problem with the brake of the train. The problem was corrected and the trans proceeded again after half an hour.