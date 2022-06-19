Slow pace Monsoon affects sowing operation in M’wada

Aurangabad, June 19:

Monsoon has begun at a snail’s pace in Marathwada this year compared to the last two years, affecting a sowing operation. The rainy season began two weeks ago in the region.

The eight districts of the region had recorded 139 mm of rainfall by June 20 in 2020 while in 2021 (June 20), it had received 59.2 mm of rainfall.

It recorded 60 per cent less rainfall this year compared to the last two years. This has an impact on a sowing operation. Farmers are hoping for good rainfall. There was a lockdown in the years 2020 and 2021 due to Covid outbreak. So, the region which has less air pollution received a higher percentage of rainfall.

The rainy season has been delayed this year. The four districts- Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli and Osmanabad districts have recorded less rainfall this year so far.

The district-wise rainfall of 2021 and 2022 is as follows; Aurangabad (93.7 mm---53.9 mm), Jalna (128 mm---49.8 mm), Beed (141 mm---62.4 mm), Latur (149 mm--60.8 mm), Osmanabad (97.2 mm---49.9 mm), Nanded (169 mm--67.6 mm), Parbhani (199 mm---64.4 mm) and Hingoli (179.5 mm--56.5 mm).