Small square causing big headache

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Although the intersection near Little Flower High School appears to be small in size, it is definitely causing a big nuisance to the traffic during morning and evening hours each day for the past many months. The citizens visiting either Cantonment, Nandanvan Colony or the newly developed residential localities and commercial areas across them grieved of undergoing stress and sometimes losing patience while passing through the small bottleneck caused by vehicle congestion in absence of the traffic police. The vehicles get stuck for at least half an hour or more, depending upon the rush of heavy and light motor vehicles (HMVs and LMVs). The peak hours of traffic at the square is from 1 pm to 2 pm and 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

The square is an intersection of four roads and one school or college is situated on each road. The roads leading from Cantonment and Nandanvan Colony are single routes, while the roads leading from Nagsenvan- Begumpura and Laxmi Colony-Mill Corner are wider ones with steel frame dividers. Educational institutes like Little Flower High School, Holy Cross High School, Milind High School and Milind College exist here. The rush of traffic during the afternoon is caused due to leaving schools and the evening rush is due to returning of citizens towards their homes either from offices or from shopping in the city.

The scribe spent an hour and observed that the traffic congestion was caused due to heavy motor vehicles like trucks, dumpers, private coach buses and sometimes the bullock carts or stray animals. Lack of traffic sense and irresponsible driving by some plays a vital role in the hazard.

Police inspector (Traffic Branch, Cantonment) Rajshri Ade said, "The square is surrounded by residential areas and a cluster of schools and colleges. Many residential localities have and are coming up beyond Shantipura-Nandanvan Colony and majority of them possess motorcycles and cars. We are doing our best to regulate the traffic with the available number of staff. Besides, I am also pursuing with the municipal authorities to get rid of traffic congestion on a permanent basis."

Box 1

Model Road for tourists

The road from Cantonment leads to the Taj of Deccan - Bibi ka Maqbara and the Watermill - Panchakki. Hence the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation designated it as a Model Road and tourist vehicles and buses returning from Ellora and Daulatabad take this route to visit the above monuments.

The traffic signals have been installed at the square, but are not functioning. Hence the cops are deployed at 4 pm for smooth passing of tourist coaches regularly.

Box 2

Traffic suggestions under pipeline

The traffic branch has recently suggested construction of two speed breakers on the Laxmi Colony-Mill Corner road - one before Holy Cross High School and another beyond the entrance of Milind College. Few months ago,

the school was suggested to allow the vehicles of parents and autowallahs to park their vehicles in their open ground. This will avoid traffic congestion on the main road and there will be no inconvenience to other vehicles passing through.

The traffic branch had also suggested the municipal corporation to construct the road adjacent to the existing single road leading to Nandanvan Colony. The CSMC will have to acquire the open space owned by a school organisation.