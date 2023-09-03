Smart bus closed amidst protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Protests are going on in the city area to protest against the lathi-charge on Maratha protesters in Jalna. City bus services of Smart City have been stopped from Saturday as per police instructions. No bus ran in the city on Sunday. A district bandh has been called for on Monday as well. Sources said that there is a high possibility that city buses will remain closed on Monday as well. Smart City was informed that the administration will take the next decision as per the order of the police. Since the bus service has been closed for two days now, citizens have to pay extra fare to travel by rickshaws.