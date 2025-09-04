Smart city bus depot opens diesel pump, boosts city bus services

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Smart City Bus Depot in Jadhavwadi inaugurated a new diesel pump on Thursday, a move expected to make refueling the city’s 100 diesel buses easier and more efficient. Municipal Commissioner, Administrator, and Smart City CEO G. Shreekant officially launched the facility.

The pump is expected to save Smart City Rs 3–4 lakh per month. Currently, around 1.5 lakh liters of diesel are used monthly for the buses. All permits and technical requirements were completed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), ensuring no extra costs for the city. Officials present included CEO G. Shreekant, additional commissioner Santosh Wahule, Chief Operations Manager Sanjay Supekar, Accounts Officer Anildatt Kothlikar, Depot Manager Shyam Mahajan, Project Manager Sneha Nair, and BPCL Area Manager Arihant Garg. During the visit, G. Shreekant also inspected facilities under construction for mechanics, drivers, and conductors, including rest areas, toilets, and a charging station for upcoming electric buses.