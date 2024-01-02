Smart City buses continues serving passengers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Smart City administration has announced that its bus service will continue to serve the citizens on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the sale of fuel (petrol-diesel) was the first to be affected due to the strike of drivers. All the petrol pumps got dried on Tuesday. On other hand, the citizens minimised the usage of vehicles for their works. The people who could not get petrol on Monday prefer to park their vehicles in front of houses. In this scenario, the Smart City bus service will continue to remain unaffected. The municipal corporation’s fuel pump at Central Octroi Naka had reserved the stock of diesel needed for the buses, stated the administration.