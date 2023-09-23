Smart City installs 152 hi-tech CCTV cameras

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The chief executive officer of the Smart City Development Corporation Limited and the municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, has confirmed that the installation of 152 hi-tech CCTV cameras have been completed and soon within a month the functioning will be started after completing networking and testing procedure.

Earlier, under the Smart City Mission, 700 CCTV cameras were installed in the city by spending Rs 250 crore during the first phase. The cameras helped in nabbing chain-snatchers or mangalsutra thieves and resolving the cases. To ensure more safety of the city, additional hi-tech cameras are being installed in the city. This will enable the police in detecting hardcore criminals and terrorists captured in the cameras. The commissioning of these cameras will be done in one month’s time, underlined the CEO.

The smart city administration had also fixed speakers at 550 main spots to control the human and vehicle traffic on the road. These cameras are linked with the Command and Control Centres (CCC) situated at the office of the police commissionerate and Smart City headquarters. In the last five years, the police resolved many cases due to these cameras. The incidents of chain-snatching has been reduced. It also helps police in maintaining the law and order situation. If any untoward incident takes place the police squad reaches the spot. Besides, if there is an uncommon rush or gathering of people more than the permissible limit then they are dispersed by the control room by conveying messages through speakers. In terms of high security the additional 152 cameras are going to be installed, said the deputy CEO Saurabh Joshi.

The project will be done under iScope and will be of great help to the police as they will get an alert about any most wanted criminal or terrorist from the other district or the other state is in the jurisdiction of the city or passing by. And if he arrives in the city, the new CCTV cameras will capture his photos and raise an alert to the police control room. This smart feeding has been done in these modern cameras which have been installed at important crossroads and intersections.

30 cameras for traffic violators

The police administration will also be focussing on the traffic violators through these CCTV cameras which are installed at 30 important spots. If anybody is riding a vehicle without a helmet, or riding triple seat, jumping a traffic signal etc then these cameras will scan the vehicle number plate of the violator and the challan of fine will be served to him online, it is learnt.