Smart City to launch ‘Clean Street’ app; Smart Parking system soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A crucial meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) was held at the Smart City Office recently. Several key proposals aimed at accelerating the city’s development and strengthening the corporation’s financial position were approved.

The meeting was attended by BoD including chairperson Vinita Singhal; directors police commissioner Pravin Pawar, municipal commissioner and Smart City CEO G Sreekanth; district collector Deelip Swami; independent directors Bhaskar Munde and Ulhas Gawli; Smart City deputy CEO Ravindra Jogdand; chief financial officer Uttam Chavan; and other officials.

Taking into account the city’s traffic and infrastructure challenges, the Board approved the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the improvement of five major roads. Approximately ₹15 crore from the Smart City Fund will be allocated for this purpose. These key routes include busy stretches such as Mahanubhav Ashram to Nakshtrawadi (Paithan Highway) and Cidco Bus Stand to Harsul T-Point (Jalgaon Highway).

To enhance cleanliness and orderliness in the city through digital technology, the Board approved the launch of the ‘Clean Street Mobile App’, proposed under the vision of Smart City CEO G. Sreekanth. Through this app, citizens will be able to directly lodge complaints about unclean areas by uploading photographs. Besides, an Integrated Smart Parking Management System (ISPMS) has been approved to help resolve traffic and parking issues. Both projects will be implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) model.

To strengthen the financial stability of the Smart City and ensure smooth day-to-day operations, the Board has taken significant steps. Furthermore, space within the Smart City Office has been leased to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority (CSMRDA), a decision that has also received board approval.