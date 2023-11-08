Smartwatches steal the limelight in the electronics market

Smartwatches overtake traditional household appliances

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the run-up to Diwali this year, the electronic market is abuzz with the latest craze for smartwatches, particularly among the younger generation. Traders are anticipating a substantial economic turnover, with expectations of selling between 20,000 to 22,000 smartwatches this festive season.

Youthful enthusiasm for smartwatches

The spotlight of this year's Diwali shopping extravaganza is undoubtedly on smartwatches. These versatile gadgets, ranging from a modest Rs 600 to a luxurious Rs 30,000, have captured the imagination of the youth. Their multi-functionality, including health monitoring capabilities, is driving the demand.

Shift from traditional household appliances

Traditionally, during Diwali, electrical items such as LED TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, electronic flour mills, and mixers were the stars of the show, satisfying household needs. However, this year, consumer preferences have taken a turn. Smartwatches have emerged as the new favorites, mainly because of the style statement and various features.

Smartwatch variety and styles

Rahul Bhandari, a smartwatch vendor, said the demand for smartwatches has been on the rise, and it's a trend that's here to stay. Smartwatches offer a range of features, including timekeeping, fitness tracking, notifications, and more. They allow users to make calls, send messages, and access apps, all from their wrist. Many models include heart rate monitoring, GPS, sleep tracking, and water resistance, making them versatile companions for daily life and exercise. Smartwatches with metal belts have entered the market. Consumers are flocking to stores and online platforms to explore and purchase these sleek wearables.