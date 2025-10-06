Smiles prevails as officials witness promotions in CSMC ahead of Diwali

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major administrative move, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to grant large-scale promotions before the Diwali festival. According to sources, it becomes significantly more challenging for officers to get promotions after elected representatives assume office. Hence, the administration has expedited the process and cleared several promotion files in advance.

Just two days ago, five deputy engineers were promoted to executive engineers, while Savita Sonawane and Abhay Pramanik were promoted as Deputy Commissioners.

The names of officials who have been promoted as Executive Engineers include Sanjay Kombde, Amol Kulkarni, Ravindra Waikar, Sanjay Bhoye, Balasaheb Shirsat, Vijay Gore and Anil Tanpure.

Meanwhile, Abhay Pramanik (Assistant Commissioner from the Establishment Section) and Savita Sonawane (Assistant Commissioner of Zone 1) have been promoted to the posts of Deputy Commissioners.

Out of the total seven Deputy Commissioners, four have been appointed by the State Government, while three have been promoted internally by the CSMC.