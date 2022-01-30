Smoke causes panic among passengers of Rameswaram - Okha Express

Tightening of brake liner causes smoke

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

Railway officials and passengers were worried after they noticed smoke coming out of the Rameswaram to Okha Express running at a speed of 80 to 100 kmph. However, fortunately the smoke was coming out of the bogie's brake liner that got tightened during the journey. Everyone including the passengers heaved a sigh of relief.

The Rameswaram to Okha Express left Aurangabad railway station at around 10.30 am on Sunday. The train was running at a speed of 80 to 100 kmph. Shortly after leaving Aurangabad, Mahendra Kuklare noticed smoke billowing from the last bogie of the train between Potul and Lasur station. He immediately informed Santosh Kumar Somani, president of railway pravasi sanghatana. Somani immediately informed the Aurangabad railway station manager LK Jakde, Lasur station master Rajesh Gupta along with Nanded railway control room chief and railway police control room. Thereafter, the railway administration immediately swung into action and informed the Lasur station master to stop the express on the main line at Lasur station. Accordingly, the train was stopped. An examination revealed that the brake liner of the bogie was jammed.

Train departed in 10 minutes

The railway crew released the brakes in just 10 minutes and the train proceeded to the further destination. Fortunately no accident occurred. Discussions of fire had sparked calls from police and other agencies asking railway officials about the incident.