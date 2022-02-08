Smuggling of sand rampant in Waluj area

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

The smuggling of sand in the Waluj area is in full swing due to the negligence of the revenue department towards sand theft. A large amount of government revenue is being lost. Despite growing sand mining, the administration is not taking steps to curb the sand mafia.

Sand is in great demand in the industrial area as large scale construction is underway. Sand is excavated from river basins in Shendurwada, Lanzhi, Shivpur, Turkabad, Asegaon and Shillegaon area. Sand is also smuggled from Paithan, Ahmednagar and Gangapur tehsil to industrial areas. Illegally excavated sand is transported by hyva, truck, tempo and tractors.

According to villagers, the smuggling of sand takes place due to the involvement of some revenue officials. The number plate is covered with mud and paint to prevent the vehicle from being caught while transporting sand. A large amount of sand is being smuggled on the Aurangabad-Nagar highway at night. Many have ventured into this business as they make a lot of money from sand theft. Many sand mafias have political relations, hence villagers fear to lodge a complaint.

Revenue department ignores sand theft

Due to the negligence of the revenue department towards sand theft, the government is losing lakhs of rupees in revenue. The revenue department only takes action on one or two vehicles every month.