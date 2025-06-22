Snake pair rescued from well in Daulatabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A pair of snakes trapped in a well for three days at Rampur Tanda near Daulatabad were rescued and safely released into the wild on Sunday.

Farmer Rajput spotted the snakes and alerted rescuer Manoj Gaikwad, who promptly mobilized a team including wildlife expert Ashish Joshi, Shubham Salve, and Suraj Pankhade. With forest department guidance, the team skillfully pulled the snakes out and confirmed their health before releasing them into their natural habitat.

(Photo Caption): Snake rescuers free the pair into the wild after a successful rescue in Rampur Tanda.