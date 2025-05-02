Sniffer dog ‘Tipu’ helps nab 7 robbery accused in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC Police cracked a dacoity case within hours on Thrusday, thanks to the sharp instincts of their sniffer dog, Tipu.

The incident took place in Tokki settlement in Waluj MIDC, where a complaint was lodged by Karbhari Shejwal on April 30. Acting swiftly, police summoned the canine squad under the direction of PI Rameshwar Gade. Around 4.40 am, Tipu reached the scene, sniffed a piece of evidence, and led his handler straight to a tin-roofed hut in the grazing fields of Shindhi Shirsgaon. The hut was locked, but local residents identified it as belonging to Ravi Jagtap Kale. He was traced and picked up from a house in Waluj. With his arrest, six more suspects were caught Arjun Kale, Ajay Kale, Akash Kale, Vishal Bhosale, Shaktiman Kale, and Vikki Kale. All the accused have prior records of robbery, assault, and attempted murder. A few others involved in the crime are still on the run. A special police team is working to trace them. The swift operation was led by ACP Sanjay Sanap and PI Gade, with the support of APIs Sanjay Gite, Manoj Shinde, and PSI Pravin Patharkar. The arrested have been remanded to police custody till May 5.

Tipu, the Silent Hero

Sniffer dog Tipu became the star of the day his sharp scent-tracking and loyalty proved vital in solving the case. For a brief moment, the bond between human and animal shone brighter than crime.