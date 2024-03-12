Social awareness through one-act-play

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various teams gave social awareness messages through their plays in the One-Act-Play contest at Srujanrang stage on Tuesday, the second day of the five-day Indradhanush Youth Festival being organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) campus.

A total of 12 teams, out of 17 registered, presented one-act-plays today. The remaining five teams will give their performance on March 13.

Balkrishna Dhaygude, Ravindra Durogkar and Harshal Patil.

were judges for this competition.

Dr Vinod Jadhav, Dr Parag Hase, Dr Samadhan Ingle, Dr Lalit Adhane and others made coordination and managed this.

The names of the teams and the title of their play presented this contest are as follows;

--Pahije Mhanje Pahiye ( Shivaji University)

--Parda (KBC NM Jalgaon University)

--Myadam (1 SNDT Mumbai)

--Chorila Gelay (Savitribai Phule Pune University),

--Pedal (Maharashtra University of Health Sciences),

--‘Mhatra Paus (Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University),

--Act Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil University Satara),

--Kalachakra (University of Mumbai)

--Phobia ( Homi Baba University),

--Birhad (Gondwana University),

--Brain and Bawal (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University)