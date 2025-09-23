Social education needed at KG to PG levels

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A new form of rural development will come into existence only if social education is provided at all levels, from Kindergarten to Postraduation 'KG to PG’ level,” opined experts in one-day workshop on ‘'Changing Nature of Rural Problems in India’ organised by Sant Gadgebaba Rural Problems Research Center of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, at the auditorium of the Department of Political Science on Tuesday.

Principal Dr Sarjerao Thombre spoke on agriculture and rural economy, social worker Mangal Khinvasara spoke on rural women and social issues, and dean of the faculty of science Dr M D Shirsath spoke on education and skill development. Dr Sunil Narwade and Dr Shuja Shaker presided over the function.

Principal Dr Sarjerao Thombre said villagers migrated on a large scale for employment to the big cities; therefore, employment opportunities should be made available in villages.