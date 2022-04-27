'Social Health' providing affordable health services

Startup of the 25-year-old Vikas brings doctors, pharma companies and diagnostic labs on its platform

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, April 27:

Indian pharmaceutical sector supplies over 50 per cent of the global demand for various vaccines. However, the pharmaceutical supply chain in the country has been under utilized and scattered. To solve this problem, 25-year-old Vikas Sharma, along with his friend Sunil Khajindar started the startup ‘Social Health’ in 2021.

The startup aims to connect end-to-end points in the public healthcare system and make them affordable and accessible for everyone, especially for Tier II and III cities. It has services providers, doctors, pharma companies and diagnostic labs on its platform. The startup ensures the patient gets diagnosed with a problem and ensures they get follow-up check-ups, medicines and tests directly at their doorstep.

Giving more information, Vikas said, I completed my engineering in 2019 from government engineering college, Nagpur. Being concerned about public healthcare, I volunteered with various organisations and completed internship programmes and did a lot of research in public health. Sunil joined me and we identified that there was no detailed, well-maintained health record of people, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. After a few months of research and guidance from expert physicians, we evolved and created the app. Both invested around Rs 2 lakh initially from their savings to develop the app for the startup.

Platform helps early detection

Vikas claims the startup competes with other companies that provide healthcare at home. Our platform helps all the stakeholders of the healthcare system with early detection and diagnosis of diseases using point of care diagnostics, treatment, and follow-ups, patient counseling and adherence.