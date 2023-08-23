Social media abuzz in city as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Social media was abuzz in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Wednesday as people eagerly awaited the landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon's south pole.

Twitter, WhatsApp, and Facebook were flooded with messages of support for the mission and congratulations to the scientists who made it possible. One user, Akash Shinde, tweeted, "I am so excited for Chandrayaan-3! I can't wait to see what the scientists discover on the moon."

Another user, Meera Kulkarni, wrote on Facebook, "This is a proud moment for India. I am so proud of our scientists for their hard work and dedication."

In the hours leading up to the landing, people gathered in public places to watch the live stream of the event. There was a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation in the air.

When the landing was successful, people cheered and celebrated. They took to social media to express their joy and pride. One user, Rahul Patil, wrote, "This is a historic moment for India. We have made it to the moon!"

Another user, Swati Pawar, said, "I am so proud of our scientists. They have made us all proud." The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a major achievement for India and a source of pride for the people of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The mission has inspired young people and given them hope for the future.

Tweets that people shared about Chandrayaan-3:

@AkashShinde: Can't believe it! Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the moon! I'm so proud of our scientists! #Chandrayaan3 #IndiaOnTheMoon

@MeeraKulkarni: This is a historic moment for India! We have made it to the moon! Congratulations to all the scientists involved in this mission! #Chandrayaan3 #IndiaOnTheMoon

@AmolAurangabad: I'm watching the live landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the MGM auditorium. The atmosphere is electric! #Chandrayaan3 #IndiaOnTheMoon

@SwatiPawar: I'm so proud of our scientists! They have made us all proud! #Chandrayaan3 #IndiaOnTheMoon