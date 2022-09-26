Social sci committee at Chetna College

Aurangabad, Sept 23: Chetna Kala Varishta Mahavidyalaya (CKVM) organised social science committee inauguration programme, recently. Dr Shailesh Raut presided. Chief guest principal Dr Ajaj delivered a useful lecture on the subject ‘Importance of social sciences study contemporary period of IT.’

The introductory speech was delivered by Dr Shailesh Raut. Dr Usha Bansode also spoke. Anjali Husate anchored the proceedings. Vinod Bairagi proposed a vote of thanks. Students and teachers were present.