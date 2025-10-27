Social stigma deepens mental health burden across city

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Mental health problems are on the rise in both urban and rural areas, yet social stigma continues to prevent many from seeking help. Psychiatrists say several patients live with untreated anxiety, depression, or psychosis for years due to fear of social judgment.

Around 50 patients visit psychiatrists in the city daily, of which 30 come from rural areas. Common causes include financial stress, family disputes, addiction, and relationship issues. Working professionals in their early 30s to late 40s are the most affected.

Women more affected

Doctors report a higher number of anxiety and depression cases among women, often linked to emotional distress caused by their husbands’ addiction. Many patients avoid psychiatric visits or skip follow-ups, even though continuous treatment ensures faster recovery.

Myths delay treatment

Misconceptions about psychiatric medicines remain widespread. Patients fear dependency, drowsiness, or kidney damage despite free medication being available under government schemes. Experts note that such myths and lack of awareness delay treatment and worsen conditions.

A recent case involved a young individual suffering from depression after a relationship breakup. Despite being advised counselling and medication, he refused both. Eight months later, his condition worsened, affecting his work and behaviour. Doctors said early intervention could have led to a quicker recovery.

People often try to label their own condition without consulting a doctor, which delays early treatment. The number of patients reaching hospitals in the first stage is very low and needs to increase. The stigma of being called ‘mad’ or visiting a psychiatrist still runs deep. Myths about medicines also distance patients from doctors, worsening their condition. Social stigma remains one of the biggest barriers many fear what society will think or that it might affect their work or reputation.

— Dr. Jitendra Dongre, Psychiatrist, District Civil Hospital

It’s never too late to make changes if they lead us toward growth and better health. For safety and effective recovery, patients should be brought in at the primary stage. Doctors must also take time to counsel patients and families about prescribed medicines. Answering every concern builds trust and makes healing smoother.

— Dr. Prasad Deshpande, HoD Psychiatry, GMC