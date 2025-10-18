Society demands death penalty for pervert

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Padampura, social activists have demanded the death penalty for a man who committed a heinous crime driven by a perverted mindset.

The victim’s family, accompanied by community members, submitted a petition to the District Collector and Police Commissioner, urging strict punishment for the guilty. Activists called on society to stand firmly with the victim’s family in such tragic cases. The appeal was made by Asha Barsavane, Nathuram Maher, Pravin Garandwal, and others.