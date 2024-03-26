Soft gym showcase at Toddlers Nursery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Toddlers Nursery presented an adorable soft gym showcase by their playgroup children, recently. From an energetic Zumba session to captivating displays of agility and flexibility, their 2-to 3-year-old children astounded the audience with remarkable performances. Aerial yoga demonstrations showcased exceptional balance, focus, flexibility and grace in the little toddlers.

Insiyyah Hussain, director of Toddlers Nursery, mentioned, "This event celebrates not just their physical abilities but also their dedication to learning. In an era where children are hyperactive due to screen time, such drills help them increase their patience, focus and attention span.”