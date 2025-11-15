Solar power plants to be installed on rooftops;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MSEDCL has taken the initiative to provide free electricity for 25 years to families living below the poverty line (BPL) and economically weaker sections (EWS). Under the Swayampurna Maharashtra Residential Rooftop (SMART) Scheme, a 1-kilowatt solar power plant will be installed on the rooftop of every eligible house.

Swayampurna Maharashtra Residential Rooftop (SMART) Scheme

Under this scheme, a 1 kW rooftop solar power generation system will be installed on the homes of BPL and economically weaker families, ensuring them free electricity for 25 years. Due to subsidies from both the Central and State governments, beneficiaries will have to pay only a very small amount for installation.

1 KW solar power plant on rooftops

The Central Government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Free Electricity Scheme, under which consumers receive a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for installing a 1 kW rooftop solar system. Under the SMART solar scheme, consumers will also receive additional subsidy from the State Government, making the installation even more affordable.

Subsidy from Central and State Governments

Economically weaker consumers who use less than 100 units of electricity per month will receive both the Central subsidy of Rs 30,000 and additional State subsidy. General category consumers in this group will receive Rs 10,000 from the State Government, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) consumers will receive Rs 15,000 as State subsidy.

Benefit for consumers using less than 100 units

To ensure that 5 lakh domestic consumers 1.54 lakh BPL families and 3.45 lakh economically weaker families who use less than 100 units per month receive free electricity and can also earn income by selling surplus power, a provision of Rs 655 crore has been made.

Earn money by selling electricity

A 1 kW solar power project generates around 120 units of electricity per month. Therefore, consumers using up to 100 units can meet their own needs and sell the surplus electricity to MSEDCL. As the project generates electricity for 25 years, consumers can benefit for the entire duration, said MSEDCL officials.