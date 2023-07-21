Solar Project to be implemented in 50 'Smart Schools'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As part of the Smart City Mission, the renovation and modernisation of 50 municipal corporation schools are underway, giving them a futuristic makeover. The Smart City Development Corporation Limited (SCDCL) and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrations are jointly preparing a proposal to install solar power plants in these 'smart schools.'

Out of the 71 civic schools in the city, 50 have already been equipped with digital facilities, including the implementation of digital classrooms. Among them, 40 schools are being developed as 'smart schools.' To make these schools self-sufficient, the idea of installing solar projects was raised during a recent meeting.

It so happened that the union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, reviewed the progress of Smart City and CSMC works last week. During the review, he suggested the installation of solar projects at each smart school. The concerned officers were instructed to prepare a detailed proposal with estimated costs for the solar projects in all 50 smart schools. Karad also mentioned that the financial assistance required for the project would be raised through the CSR fund.

The implementation of solar plants on the rooftops is expected to make these selected schools self-reliant in terms of power. This move is anticipated to resolve their electricity-related issues, making them self-sustainable in terms of energy consumption.