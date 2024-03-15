Solar water heaters distributed to old age homes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Hope of Helping Hand social foundation, celebrated Women's Day by distributing solar water heaters at the Daivat old age home in Gadana village in Khultabad tehsil here recently.

Led by chairperson Trupti Chudiwala, secretary Payal Gangwal, joint secretary Sonal Tatiya, and Vandana Gujarati, the members lent their support to the event. Recognizing the needs of the elderly and orphans, the foundation has been actively involved in providing essential items and other necessities. Chudiwala said that we decided to provide solar water heaters to every old age home and orphanage in the city. So far, we have installed three solar water heaters in the past two years.