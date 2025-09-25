Sold farmland to build dream home, but faced demolition amid road widening

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Fear of losing his legally built home to road widening drove Rajeshwar Navpute to end his life on Wednesday night. His family, once settling into stability through farming and dairy business, is now shattered.

Rajeshwar, married two years ago and father to a four-month-old son, had sold part of his farmland in 2014 to build a 900 sq ft house with municipal permission and paid taxes. But recent demolition markings pushed him into constant fear. To protect his belongings, he rented another house near Chikalthana Market two months ago where he died by suicide. His brother Bhagyeshwar questioned, “How could they take taxes, give permission, and still call it illegal?” They kept demanding possession certificates but never issued them. If this was illegal, how did they accept taxes and give permission?” Rajeshwar’s brother Bhagyeshwar broke down while raising this question. Grief boiled over into street protests. Rajeshwar’s devastated father broke down, pleading with police for justice. Senior officers, including DCP Prashant Swami, maintained calm. This anger echoed a June 17 protest when two local brothers died by electrocution, again exposing residents’ deep mistrust of authorities.