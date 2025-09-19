‘Soldiers in distress, Farmers in anguish’ 69 students deliver fiery speeches in elocution contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.” However, today, soldiers are in distress, and farmers are in deep trouble. Several students expressed the frank opinion that Shastri’s dream has been reduced to dust in the present times.

At the Youth Festival, an elocution competition was organized on the Shabdarang stage. The participants were given three topics: “Is the world heading towards a Third World War?”, “Let’s Build This Kind of Maharashtra…!”, and “Atmanirbhar Bharat: The Responsibility of Youth.” A total of 69 students took part in the contest. The event was inaugurated by Prof. Dilip Mahalinge, while Dr. Ganesh Mohite, competition coordinator Dr. Shivanand Bhanuse, and Dr. Dnyaneshwar Jige were present.

Students pointed out that even while the country speaks of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), unemployment and inflation have risen sharply. They also highlighted how dictatorial leadership is emerging in many parts of the world, prompting citizens to take to the streets against the system. If this trend continues, the world may be moving towards a Third World War, the consequences of which the entire globe will have to bear, students warned.

