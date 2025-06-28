Solo cyclist spreads message: 'Say no to dowry, give education'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tourist guide and seasoned cyclist Sunil Thorat has completed a solo cycle journey from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pandharpur, delivering a strong social message “Say no to dowry, give education.”

As part of the ‘Akhil Maharashtra Pandharpur Cycle Wari 2025’, Thorat pedalled 303 km between June 20 and 22, covering Gevrai, Beed, and the steep Manjarsumba Ghat. Along the route, he interacted with villagers to raise awareness about ending dowry and promoting equal educational access for boys and girls. “This wari is not just a spiritual journey; it is a path of social reform,” said Thorat. “The dowry system must end, and every child deserves education.” Thorat, who has earlier cycled through 21 states across India, is currently working as an official tourist guide with the state’s tourism department. His next expedition will be a tribute to the Indian Army. He plans a solo cycle journey from Srinagar through Sonmarg, Dras, Kargil, Khardung La, Leh-Ladakh, Pangong, Hanle, Manali, and Shimla culminating in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The ride is aimed at honouring the courage and sacrifices of Indian soldiers in extreme terrain and high-altitude zones.