Solution for flooding collective responsibility of Govt, admin & society: experts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The heavy rains and floods that occurred in Marathwada and other parts of Maharashtra this year have caused immense damage to agriculture. The village life has been disrupted. Sensitive and planned efforts of the society and the government are necessary to restore normal life. This was not just a natural disaster, but it was the combined effect of serious structural and planning mistakes, errors and irresponsibility. Given the frequency of such crises, there is not only a need to take long-term measures, but also an urgent one. For this, a vision and direction of sustainable development are necessary,” opined the experts and dignitaries in the discussions on the ‘Floods: Causes and Measures Solutions - Study Report.

The National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) and College of Communication, Culture and Media of MGM University jointly organised a programme to release and discuss ‘Floods: Causes and Measures Solutions - Study Report’ at Vinoba Bhave Auditorium on Thursday.

Senior social activist Medha Patkar, Pradeep Purandare, Sominath Gholve, Suniti Sur, Dr Sanjay Mangala Gopal and Dr Rekha Shelke participated in this discussion session.

MP Dr Kalyan Kale, Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, senior Gandhian Shriram Jadhav, economist Dr H M Desarda and all the concerned dignitaries were present.

The experts said that the government, administration and society must come together and make collective efforts to solve all the problems. Ibrahim Khan conducted the proceedings of the programme.

In this discussion session, Kewal Phadtare, Zulfikar Qazi, Vaibhavi Premlata Sanjay and all the concerned shared their experiences with reference to this report.