Somaiya is a villian, RSS should stop the chaos: Khaire

Aurnagabad, April 7:

After the seizure of the property of the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut by the enforcement directorate (ED), the Shiv Sena party workers expressed resentment all over the state. In Aurangabad, Shiv Sena lodged a complaint with Kranti Chowk police station that BJP leader Kirit Somayya had misappropriated Rs 58 crores collected through the public donation for INS Vikrant.

Later former MP Chandrakant Khaire while speaking to newsmen said, BJP should stop the politics of revenge. Intellectual RSS is requested to look into the matter and should take the initiative to stop it.

He also claimed that Somaiya is a villain, Shakti Kapoor, and also threatened to beat him if he comes before him.

MP Khaire alleged that it is the misunderstanding that the BJP government in the centre is strong. BJP discontinued the alliance with Shiv Sena in 2014 and again allied in 2019. BJP is now desperate for power. When realized that the Mahavikas Aghadi government is strong, they have involved MP Imtiyaz Jaleel. Their only aim is to make their chief minister and hence they are using the central agencies, Khaire said.

The prime minister is doing good work, hence it is a request to RSS and the intellectual people that they should stop this politics in the state.

Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, district chief Narendra Trivedi, Vishvanath Swami, and other leaders were present.

Somaiya is a fraudster. He had not sent the donation collected for INS Vikrant to the central government. The Shiv Sena district president had also donated Rs 5,000 for it. Somaiya is a Maharashtra hatter, he alleged.