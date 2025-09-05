Some got wet, some opened umbrellas to watch the processions Ganeshotsav: Dhol-Tasha beats continue despite drizzle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the evening before Ganesh Visarjan, crowds gathered to watch the processions of public Ganesh mandals. Even Varunraj couldn’t resist and started drizzling… Devotees who had come well-prepared opened umbrellas and continued to enjoy the processions. Many didn’t have umbrellas and happily watched the displays in the rain.

At Jadhavmandi, a memorable procession depicted Lord Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya on Pushpak Viman after Lanka Vijaya, drawing crowds from early evening. As the drizzle began, people opened their umbrellas but continued to enjoy the display. At the Gandhi Putla Chowk mandap of the Nav Sanstha Ganesh Mandal, artists from Jammu & Kashmir performed dances on Shivmahima, even dancing in the rain, encouraged by the citizens’ enthusiasm. Similar scenes were seen at Aurangpura, Nageshwarwadi, and Khadkeshwar.

In Chikalthana, the Savata Ganesh Mandal’s display of Badrinath Dham attracted large crowds, with some devotees choosing to stand in the rain for darshan. At Jai Bhavaninagar, the crowd stayed until midnight at the Garudzhep Mitra Mandal display.

Message of unity through Qawwali

Friday marked the last day of Ganeshotsav displays, coinciding with the Muslim festival of Eid-e-Milad. Against this backdrop, the New Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shri Ganesh Mahasangh organized a Qawwali program by Sameer Taj. Despite the rain, the program began at 9 PM and was enjoyed by hundreds. The event showcased Hindu-Muslim unity and the spirit of religious harmony, setting an exemplary message.

Caption:

Some got wet, while others opened umbrellas to watch the memorable Ganesh Mandal procession at Jadhavmandi.