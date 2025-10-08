Son attacks company manager for questioning father about car crash

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An area goon harboured a grudge against a company manager for questioning his father over a car collision. He then seriously injured the manager by stabbing him with a knife in front of his family. Following the incident in Kanchanwadi on October 5 at 5.30 pm, the Satara police station registered a case of attempted murder and assault on October 7 against the car driver (MH-37 G-3775) and his son, identified as Bunty.

Sachin Thosare (45, Nakshatrawadi), who is a manager at a steel company in Chitegaon, was in the area looking for a tutor for his children. Around 4.30 pm, as he and his wife were driving and surveying the area, a car driven by the accused came speeding from the opposite direction and crashed into his car. The car scraped along the right side of his vehicle before driving away. Due to the accident, Thosare started heading back home. That is when he spotted the car driver in front of a wine shop.

Thosare stopped his car and approached him. However, the driver was intoxicated. An argument ensued. Just then, a son, about 25 years old, pulled a knife from his pocket and, asking "Why did you speak to my father?", attempted to stab him twice. Thosare managed to dodge both attempts, but the third strike hit him in the face. He was seriously injured in the attack. Locals immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he underwent surgery. After his condition improved, the Satara police registered a case based on his statement.