Son found hanging, mother’s body buried in field

Latur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sangvi village was shaken on Thursday after a man was found hanging in an open plot in the afternoon, and hours later, his elderly mother’s body was discovered buried in their farm both incidents unfolding in Renapur tehsil.

Kakasaheb Jadhav (48) was found dead around 4.30 pm, hanging from a lemon tree behind Shivneri Dhaba at Pimpal Phata. His brother-in-law informed police, who conducted a spot inspection and sent the body for postmortem. Later that night, villagers found the body of Jadhav’s 70-year-old mother, Samandar Jadhav, tied in a sack and buried in a pit on their farmland. The discovery came after locals grew suspicious when she went missing following her son's death.

Mysterious developments spark speculation

According to locals, earlier in the afternoon Kakasaheb had taken his mother to the field. Following his death, his mother’s sudden disappearance raised concerns. Villagers began searching the Jadhav family's farmland in Sangvi. Around 9 pm, they discovered the mother’s body buried in a pit. The villagers immediately informed the Renapur police, who arrived at the scene by 10 pm, conducted a spot inspection, and sent the body for autopsy.

Police suspect murder

Police suspect that the son may have killed his elderly mother, buried her body, and then died by suicide. Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, Assistant SP Mangesh Chavan, police inspector Dattatray Nikam, and beat officer Vishwanath Giri were present at the scene. The police are now conducting a thorough investigation into the case.