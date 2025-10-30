Son in jail, father caught selling intoxicant pills

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

While his son is behind bars for a serious crime, a 48-year-old man suffering from a stomach ailment was caught selling intoxicant pills to youngsters in his village. The Local Crime Branch (LCB) raided his house recently in the Chitegaon–Gevrai area and seized 480 intoxicant tablets.

The accused, Balasing Tak (48, Brook Bond, Gevrai), was arrested after locals informed police about his illegal activities. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by police inspector Samratsing Rajput and assistant police inspector Santosh Misale laid a trap and nabbed the accused. He was later handed over to Chikalthana Police for further investigation. Police said drug peddlers are expanding their network into rural areas. Tak had reportedly sold the pills to several youngsters in the region, pushing them into addiction. The operation involved Sachin Sonar, Ravindra Lokhande, Angad Tidke, Gopal Patil, Sunil Gore, Sarla Jadhav, and Nilesh Kude.

Father joins son behind bars

Tak’s son is already serving a sentence for a robbery and assault case. Despite his illness, Tak continued the drug trade for easy profit, spreading addiction among village youth.