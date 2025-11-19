Son-in- law brutally attacked by In-laws in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shuddhodhan Salve (27, Pundliknagar) was attacked by his two brothers-in-law and mother-in-law while visiting his wife’s home on November 11. The assailants reportedly tried to kill him with swords and knives.

Salve had gone to bring back his wife, who had returned to her parental home after her brother Suraj’s marriage on November 9. During the visit, Suraj and Sumit Dolse attacked him, striking his head and back, leaving him unconscious and bleeding. His mother-in-law allegedly took around 150 grams of gold jewelry from him. Locals rushed Salve to the hospital, where doctors treated a fractured leg, severed finger nerves, and serious wrist and head injuries. A case of attempted murder was filed on November 18 against Sumit Dolse, Suraj Dolse, and Chhaya Dolse. Police sub inspector Arjun Raut is investigating the incident.