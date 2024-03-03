Son-in-law kills father-in-law after argument in Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A heated argument between a son-in-law and his father-in-law over a domestic dispute turned deadly on Saturday evening, leading to the father-in-law's death.

The accused, identified as Datta Ramrao Patole (36, Pirbawdi, Phulambri) , a bus driver, allegedly stabbed his father-in-law, Suryabhan Fakirchand Rithe (52, Dhangar Galli, Chikalthana), after a meeting at the latter's residence in Chikalthana to resolve an ongoing marital issue between Patole and his wife Sunita.

According to the complaint filed by Yogesh, Sunita's brother, Sunita had been living at her parent's house for the past one and a half months due to constant harassment and beatings by her husband. Patole, accompanied by his relatives, arrived at Rithe's house on Saturday to bring Sunita back home.

A meeting was held in the presence of relatives, which escalated into an argument between Patole and Rithe. The argument turned violent, and Patole allegedly stabbed Rithe in the stomach with a knife. Rithe succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Based on the complaint, the MIDC Cidco police registered a case of murder against Patole and arrested him. He was remanded in police custody till March 6 by the court. Inspector Gautam Patare is further investigating the case.