Son lies in front of bus wheels after mother’s argument with conductor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A mother’s argument with a bus conductor led her son to threaten suicide by lying in front of a moving bus. The incident happened on October 16 during a trip from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Shirdi.

Alka Kolte (60) got into an argument with S.T. bus conductor Kranti Dhide (32) around 2 pm at Shirdi bus station. While passengers were boarding and others were getting off, Dhide asked Alka to wait. She allegedly pulled his shirt and verbally abused him. Her son, Yogesh Srikant Kolte, was called to the station after hearing about the incident. At 5.30 pm, as the bus arrived, Yogesh lay down in front of the bus wheels and shouted at Dhide, accusing him of harming his mother. The conductor quickly alerted the police, and a case was registered against both Alka and Yogesh at Kranti Chowk police station.