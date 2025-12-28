Sonali Ingle awarded Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has awarded Sonali Laxmanrao Ingle a PhD in Marathi. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Dalit Natkantil Ambedkari Vichar’ under the guidance of Principal Dr Nishikant Alte.

Sonali Ingle is currently working as a teaching faculty member of Marathi at the Government College of Arts and Science.