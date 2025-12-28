Sonali Ingle awarded Ph D
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 28, 2025 19:05 IST2025-12-28T19:05:03+5:302025-12-28T19:05:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has awarded Sonali Laxmanrao Ingle a PhD in Marathi. She submitted her ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has awarded Sonali Laxmanrao Ingle a PhD in Marathi. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Dalit Natkantil Ambedkari Vichar’ under the guidance of Principal Dr Nishikant Alte.
Sonali Ingle is currently working as a teaching faculty member of Marathi at the Government College of Arts and Science.Open in app