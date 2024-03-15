Sonali Kulkarni urges artists to embrace social causes through art

Conclusion of Indradhanushya festival in BAMU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned actress Sonali Kulkarni addressed aspiring artists at the prize distribution ceremony of the Indradhanushya festival held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Friday. In her speech, Kulkarni emphasized the importance of social awareness and incorporating social causes into artistic expression, urging them to go beyond just honing their technical skills.

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari, pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, acting registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, members of the management council Dr Gajanan Sanap, Adv Duttatray Bhange, Dr Kailas Ambhure and others were present.

Kulkarni lauded the university's hospitality and expressed her connection to social causes, mentioning her admiration for the roles of Ramabai Ambedkar and Dr Mandakini Amte. The ceremony also recognized student artists who excelled in the festival. Pralay Mahakhetri (Gadchiroli), Mehndi Khatoon Sheikh (Nagpur), Dr Nilesh Raje (Mumbai team leader), Dr Namrata Chopdekar (Nashik), Surya Prakash Jadhav (Nanded), and others also spoke on the occasion.

Never get disheartened by failures

Dr Phulari, in his presidential address, motivated the young artists. He highlighted the significance of participating in youth festivals like Indradhanushya, emphasizing that such participation marks the beginning of a successful artistic journey. He advised them not to be disheartened by failures and urged them to maintain composure even in the face of success.

Next festival in Akola

The ceremony concluded with the announcement of the next Indradhanushya festival, scheduled to be held at Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth in Akola from November 3 to 7. The authorities of both universities participated in a flag handover ceremony, symbolizing the transition of hosting duties.