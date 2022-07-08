SP appeals devotees to apply for free toll passes

Aurangabad, July 8:

The government has made the highway tolls free at all the toll check-posts in the state for the devotees going to Pandharpur for Ashadi Ekadashi.

SP Manish Kalwaniya informed that the devotees from the jurisdiction of Aurangabad rural police going to Pandharpur should apply to their concerned police stations for getting relaxation in tolls. These devotees will be then provided with a pass for free tolls.

SP Kalwaniya has directed the concerned police stations to issue the pass immediately to the devotees after receiving the application. Similarly, the police personnel will be appointed at all the check-posts in the rural areas for the convenience of pass holders, he said.

Kalwaniya has appealed to the devotees to take advantage of this facility and apply for the passes.