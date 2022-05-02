SP suspends 14 police personnel

Aurangabad, May 2:

Newly appointed SP of Aurangabad rural police Manish Kalwaniya suspended 14 police personnel on May 1 for remaining absent on the bandobast deployed at Khuldabad on the occasion of Shani Amavasya. After issuing the suspension orders, six of them gave clarification of their absence and their suspensions were cancelled on Monday.

Orders were issued to 20 policemen on April 28, to remain present at Khuldabad police station for bandobast. However, only six policemen were present. Hence, SP Kalwaniya release orders on May 1, to suspend ASI Ashok Nevhe, Devidas Salve, head constable V V Chaudhary, Naik Dinesh Pardeshi, Dattatray Sudane, R S Rakh, Sunita Lakhmal, Sangeeta Jadhav, S G Ghuge, Kanchan Shelke, Mukta Katkade, Shalini Chavan, Draupadi Jadhav and Suvarna Gunjal.

Meanwhile, Rakh, Lakhmal, Kanchan Shelke, Dinesh Pardeshi, Suvarna Munjal and V V Chaudhary met the SP and gave clarifications for their absence. Their suspension was withdrawn. A departmental inquiry of the remaining eight police personnel will be conducted, the sources said.