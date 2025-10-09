Spandan 2.0 exhibition for persons with disabilities from October 10–12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aarambh, an NGO for children with Autism and intellectual disabilities, will host Spandan 2.0 from October 10 to 12 at Samata Darshan Hall. The exhibition, inaugurated by district collector Deelip Swami and entrepreneur Meenal Mohadikar at 10.30 am, will showcase products made by persons with disabilities. Around 15 organizations and individuals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and nearby districts, including Aarambh, Swayamsiddha, Navjeevan, and others, will participate. Aarambh’s vocational wing, Aarambh Creations, helps individuals above 18 develop skills and sell their products locally, nationally, and overseas. The exhibition will run from 10 am to 9 pm. Daily, organizers urge citizens to support the artisans by purchasing their creations, promoting livelihood and dignity.