Spandan 4.0 at The Jain International School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jain International School, (TJIS) hosted grand Interschool Cultural Festival Spandan 4.0 celebrating creativity, talent, and expression. Ten leading city schools participated. Chief guest and revenue collector Tejaswini Jadhav guided students. The event featured competitions including Dappers Disguises (for Sr. KG to Grade 2), Abhivyakti - Mime Act (Grades 3 to 5), Groove and Glam - Indian Classical Dance (Grades 6 to 8), and Rise of Rockers - Rock Band (Grades 9 and 10). The panel of judges included Kirti Gosavi, Gauri Lahurikar, Pratik Swami, Hemant Vyavhare, Rameshwar Palaskar, and Rahul Dutonde. Principal Shikha Srivastava congratulated the winners and applauded all participants for their outstanding performances.