Sparrows didn't decline due to mobile waves

Aurangabad, March 22:

“The number of sparrows has not declined due to mobile waves or towers, but because of the loss of their natural living habitat,” said honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathak.

The World Sparrow Day and World Forest Day was celebrated by the regional forest department recently in the presence of chief conservator of forests Satyajit Gujar and deputy conservator of forests Suryakant Mankawar at Sarola.

On the occasion, Dr Pathak gave guidance on protection of sparrows. He said, sparrows have no space to build their nest in the modern houses due to closed doors and windows. Humans have denied them space to build their nest. If you want to attract sparrows then plant a fruit and flowering tree and keep a 3-4 inch hole in the wall of the house.

The sparrows eat larvae, insects and grass seeds and help the human beings. He also said that it is important to protect the local trees in the area. Forest range officer Dadasaheb Taur, Appasaheb Tagad, Suresh Pund and other employees were present.